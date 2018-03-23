Lungu canes Bowman

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, who has been suspended from Parliament, deserves further punishment because he is unrepentant, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The head of State wished that Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini had recommended to the Executive additional reprimand against the Kabushi legislator, who has been suspended for 30 days for assaulting a fellow lawmaker.

He made the remarks yesterday during the ground-breaking ceremony for expansion of Maina Soko Military Hospital.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/