Lungu calls for integrity in public procurement

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has called for the restoration of integrity in the public procurement process to give the public hope and confidence in the system.

He says public procurement practitioners should ensure Government gets value for money on the goods and services it buys.

During his recent visit to Luapula Province, President Lungu challenged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to take keen interest and thoroughly scrutinise procurement of various goods CLICK TO READ MORE