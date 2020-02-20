Lungu calls for disease control measures

News

February 20, 2020
YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka
‘WE need to invest in new ways of thinking to tackle public health threats such as Ebola and coronavirus, which pose a great challenge to the African continent,” President Edgar Lungu has said.
President Lungu says the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the coronavirus in China, which has spread to many countries, require immediate interventions.
He said there is need to create resilient health systems on the continent and

