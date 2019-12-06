Lungu banks on Zanaco

ROBINSON KUNDA, CHISHALA MUSONDA

Lusaka, Ndola

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged Zanaco to go for an outright victory when they face Moroccan side RS Berkane in Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group C match at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The President said Zanaco should not be in the competition just as mere participants.

"Whether you are playing away or at home, the aim should be to win. If you win, you bind us together, we forget about politics, I think there is something magical about football," President Lungu said at State House yesterday when Zanaco Football Club presented jerseys to him