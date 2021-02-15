Lungu backed in fight against cyber-bulling

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Church and other stakeholders have backed President Edgar Lungu’s call to protect people from being insulted and bullied on social media through enactment of laws to curb cybercrime in Zambia.

Addressing Parliament on Friday on ‘Progress made in the Application of National Values and Principles’, President Lungu said days for social media abusers are numbered.

“For those who are in the habit of social media abuse of any kind, change. Use your time productively. You cannot be on social media the whole day just criticising Government.

"If it is imperative, in your opinion to criticise Government, do so, but please, do not insult. No one will hear you with your profanities and