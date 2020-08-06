Lungu attends SADC meeting

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu was yesterday among other heads of State who attended a virtual organ summit plus of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on countries contributing troops to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The head of State is outgoing chairperson of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security cooperation.

During the summit, the organ troika thanked the United Nations (UN) for its continued support to the SADC region

and DRC in particular.

This is according to a communique released yesterday by State House in Zimbabwe. CLICK TO READ MORE