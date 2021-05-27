Lungu applauds KK on AU award

CHOMBA MUSIKA, PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has congratulated founding President Kenneth Kaunda on being honoured by the African Union (AU) during Africa Freedom Day commemoration. The President says the award is deserving of the 97-year-old statesman because he is a living legend who greatly contributed to liberations of Zambia and many African states. “On behalf of the Zambian people and on my own behalf, I congratulate Dr Kaunda for being recognised with an award by the African Union. “The recognition is well deserved considering how much Dr Kaunda did for the African continent,” President Lungu said. This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by special assistant to the President for press and public relations, Isaac Chipampe. The AU honoured President Kaunda for his immense contribution to the liberation of Africa and its people.

President Lungu said: "Dr Kaunda's contribution to the liberation of African countries cannot be quantified. Suffice to say well done." The head of State prayed for