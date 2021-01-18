Lungu advises on working from home

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS, especially those working from home in view of the second wave of coronavirus, should work extra hard so that the country’s economy is not negatively impacted.

President Edgar Lungu says people who have been asked to work from home should not relax but be as productive as when operating from offices by utilising information and communications technology.

The President has cautioned that “working from home” is different from “staying at home” and, therefore, citizens working from home should not abandon their duties.

This is contained in a statement released yesterday by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

President Lungu has observed that from last year’s experience, many Zambians who were asked to work from home decided to abandon their duties.

The head of State said people who abandon their duties when asked to work from home will not just negatively affect productivity but the CLICK TO READ MORE