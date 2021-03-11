Lunga to have clear, wider waterways

CHARLES CHISALA, Lusaka

LUNGA was until 2011 part of Samfya district in Luapula Province. The Zambia Statistics Agency estimated Lunga’s population at 24,005 in 2010, and was expected to grow to 27,642 by 2017.

The county’s elevation to district status brought great joy to the Unga people or Abaunga. They had depended on Samfya and Mpika for all public services and material supplies since 1964 when the country attained independence.

The district nestles in the vast Bangweulu Wetlands or Bangweulu Swamps, a globally recognised natural habitat sharing boundaries with Samfya, Mpika, Chilubi and Milenge districts.

Inhabitants live in dense clusters of villages on the islands scattered across the five chiefdoms of Senior Chief Kalimankonde, Chief Kasoma Lunga, Chief Nsamba, Chief Bwalya Mponda and Sub-chief Mweshi.

The release of K1 million by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) for the wages of workers clearing water channels is exciting news to the Unga people, who depend on water channels for mobility.

DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe, who announced the good news this week, said the money is meant to speed up the CLICK TO READ MORE