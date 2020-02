BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

OVER 20 houses were on Tuesday reduced to debris during a fierce battle between the Lunda and Luvale of Zambezi district over the reburial of a village headman who died three years ago.

Police have arrested 27 people in connection with the tribal conflict in which property worth thousands of Kwacha was destroyed.