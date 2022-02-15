Lumwana targeting 5 wins

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

COACH Bilton Musonda says Lumwana Radiants will not switch off despite reclaiming the leadership of National Division One but will instead remain steadfast in order to achieve their target of winning promotion back to the top flight.

Lumwana on Sunday beat Quattro Kalumbila 1-0 to open up a one-point lead at the summit of the log.

The North-Western Province-based outfit moved to 43 points, one clear of Maestro United Zambia Academy.

January transfer window acquisition from Jumulo, Muleta Mubiana, scored the solitary goal at death to hand Lumwana the vital three points.

Musonda said in an interview yesterday that Lumwana will not remove their foot off the pedal in a bid to clinch promotion back to the elite league.

"We just need to remain focused," he said. "We are in this division which is very tough because every team is looking forward to go into the Super Division. So it is not an easy division. It is very difficult but for us we