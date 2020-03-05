Lumwana Radiants beam back Zesco

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Lumwana

LUMWANA 0 ZESCO 0

YET again Zesco United missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Forest Rangers after battling to a goalless draw with Lumwana Radiants in a Super Division rescheduled Week 20 encounter in North-Western Province.

The Ndola side created a myriad of scoring opportunities at Lumwana Ground and in addition missed a penalty which could have handed them maximum points.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/