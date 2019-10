BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

BARRICK Gold Corporation, the owners of Lumwana Copper Mines in Kalumbila District in North-Western Province, has announced the sale of the mine, Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) president Joseph Chewe has said.

But Lumwana Mining Company country manager Nathan Chishimba said management has not issued any statement regarding the future of the mine.