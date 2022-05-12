Lumwana coach talks strengthening squad

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NEWLY promoted Super League side Lumwana Radiants coach Bilton Musonda says he will strengthen the team ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign kicking off in August. Musonda said in an interview yesterday that there is need to have depth so that the North-Western Province outfit can compete with the country’s creme de la creme. He said it is the dream of every coach to have a large pool of players. “Yes, I think we have good players that can stand competition in the Super League. Some of them have played there before, so they know very well what to expect, but that is not to say we won’t recruit new players because even those that won the league will still go to the market,” Musonda said. He said they will soon begin pre-season training to ensure the team is in a good shape for the challenge ahead. Musonda admitted that competition in the Super League is tough but is confident Lumwana will withstand the challenge. Lumwana dropped to the lower ranks at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

"I can say yes it is a tough competition but we have to prepare ourselves because