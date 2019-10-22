Sport

Lumwana axe Mulenga, hire Phiri

October 22, 2019
MATHEWS KABAMBA. ALEX NJOVU
Kitwe, Lusaka
IN A bid to revive their season, Super Division side Lumwana Radiants have fired head coach Chewe Mulenga replacing him with former Zambia boss Patrick Phiri, who pledged to use experience to ensure the team survives relegation.
Last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) was not enough for the Lumwana executive committee to give Mulenga a benefit of doubt.
"We have parted company with Lumwana on mutual consent. There is nothing that I can say apart from wishing them well

Ad1