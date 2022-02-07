Lumwana assume sole leadership

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

LUMWANA 2 NCHANGA 0

TWO goals inside the last seven minutes on Saturday helped Lumwana Radiants to overcome Nchanga Rangers and open up a three-point advantage at the summit of National Division One. Having failed to break the deadlock in their previous encounter against Livingstone Pirates, Lumwana threw everything at the visitors and their efforts paid off in the closing stages at Lumwana Grounds. Striker Josephat Kasusu and Richard Zulu netted on 83 and 89 minutes respectively to see off the Chingola side in this Week 22 fixture. Victory pushed Lumwana to 43 points, three clear of NAPSA Stars, who lost 2-1 to Young Buffaloes. Lumwana assistant coach Anderson Phiri saluted the players for rising to the occasion and getting maximum points in a tightly-contested affair. “It was a tough game and we are happy to get maximum points at home,” Phiri, a former Power Dynamos trainer, said.

Nchanga went into the match on the backdrop of a four-match unbeaten run and defeat is a blow to their aspirations of winning promotion back to the Super League. Nchanga remain on 30 points. ‘Pensioners’ NAPSA blew the chance to maintain their joint leadership status after Young Buffaloes edged them at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. The visitors took the lead on 21 minutes through Robert Magadani, but Doisy Soko levelled matters seven minutes after the half-hour mark to ensure the teams went to the break at par. However, former Green Buffaloes striker Aubrey Chella scored seven minutes from time to hand NAPSA their fourth loss of the season. “The performance was good and it was CLICK TO READ MORE