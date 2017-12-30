Lumumba Road upgrade to start

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE upgrading of Lumumba Road in Lusaka at US$43 million will start in April next year.

And Special Assistant to the President for Project Implementation and Monitoring Andrew Chellah has urged the Road Development Agency (RDA) to expedite the emergency rehabilitation of the dilapidated Lumumba Road to ease movement of goods.

RDA Lusaka regional manager Pandeki Chabala said Avic International will expand the 6.6 kilometres stretch of the road from the current four to six lanes.