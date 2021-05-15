Lumeka out

CHISHIMBA BWALYA,

ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

SPRINTER Lumeka Katundu’s chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics have hit another snag with the athlete set to miss this weekend’s All-Comers Meet as she is still recovering from

injury.During the World Relay Championships in Poland early this month, Katundu who was the second runner for Zambia in the second heat of the 4×100 competition developed a hamstring injury during the race which will now see her out of action until atleast next week.It is another blow for the

30-year-old who has already failed to qualify from the last two meets that have been held at Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium.Katundu explained to Sports Mail explained that although she has recovered from her injury,she will only get back on the track next week.“I can’t just rush on the track,” she said. “I will resume training next week with the help of my coach.” Despite the setback, Katundu said she CLICK TO READ MORE