Lumeka not giving up on Olympic dream

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

SPRINTER Lumeka Katundu again missed the qualifying time for the Tokyo Games by 30 milliseconds yesterday but she remains confident of making it at the next qualifying event set for April 11.

Lumeka, who clocked 23:04 two weeks ago, yesterday timed 23:19 during the All-Comers Meet at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka with the qualifying time for the women 200 metres race set at 22:80.

She finished ahead of Rhoda Njovu, who clocked 23:08 in the 200 metres women’s finals. Njovu on Saturday qualified for the Olympics in the 100 metres category.

In an interview, Lumeka said Njovu’s qualification has motivated her to work extra hard and also to qualify for the Tokyo Games slated for July 23-August 8.

"The qualification for Rhoda is a dream come true for her but also a