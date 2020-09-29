Lukashya: Voter apathy worrisome

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

THE electorate in Lukashya Constituency in Kasama district in Northern Province recently went to the polls to elect a new Member of Parliament.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of immediate past independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge, who died in July this year.

Following the by-election held on September 17 this year, the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) emerged victorious. PF candidate George Chisanga polled 13, 431 votes followed by Davies Mulenga from the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), who managed 2, 648 votes.

People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) candidate Michael Chimponda was third with 474 votes, while UPPZ candidate Samuel Kabungo was fourth with 147 votes.

Liberty Movement’s Brown Sinyangwe polled 143 votes while Christopher Kabwe of former ruling party MMD was at the tail-end with 114 votes.

By-elections are provided for under Article 57(1) of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Act number 2 of 2016. The article reads: “Where a vacancy occurs in the office of Member of Parliament, mayor, council chairperson or councillor, a by-election shall be held within ninety days of the occurrence of the vacancy.”

Although by-elections are an important component of the democratic process in that they give people an opportunity to participate in governance by electing leaders of their choice, they are usually marred by apathy. The trend is common almost in every part of the