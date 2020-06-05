Lukanga Water cash trickles

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Kabwe

SETTLING of water bills to Lukanga Water and Sanitation Company (LgWSC) in Central Province has drastically reduced due to COVID-19.

And the company has received equipment and water treatment chemicals worth K986,000 from SNV, a Netherlands development organisation.

In March, LgWSC suspended disconnection of water supply to customers as part of its emergency response plan in combating coronavirus.

LgWSC managing director Yoram Sinyangwe said the drop in payment of bills is a source of concern because delivery of water supply services has negatively been affected.