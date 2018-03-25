Luka, Joseph at 21

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

ONE day in January 1997, Joyce Banda walked into the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) maternity wing to deliver a set of twins, unbeknownst to her and her husband, the boys were joined on the head.

It was a rare form of congenital abnormality called craniopagus twins. Only about six percent of all conjoined twins are said to be born like that.

So rare are craniopagus twins that Zambia’s renowned neurosurgeon Professor Lupando Munkonge once remarked:

“Most neurosurgeons will go to their graves without ever even seeing this type of condition.”

Siamese twins are a biological result of a single fertilised egg splitting to create two identical babies.

The term Siamese twins is derived from the indigenous Siamese twins, Eng and Chang born in 1811, of Chinese parents in Siam, now known as Thailand.

Eng and Chang were joined at the sternum by a muscular ligament and they remained united throughout their life.

But it was not until 1979 that the first case of twins joined at the skull was reported in medical journals.

Inevitably, the birth of Zambia’s Siamese twins on January 21, 1997 drew global attention.

The boys, named Luka and Joseph, were joined at the top of their heads and facing in opposite directions.

At 11 months, the twins were separated by a team of 50 medical staff led by a world-class neurosurgeon Benjamin Carson at South Africa’s Ga-Rankuwa Hospital.

Twenty-one years on, the media storm the birth of Luka and Joseph created has long subsided.

And recently, the fascination with Siamese twins shifted to another pair, Bupe and Mapalo, born in Kawambwa, Luapula Province.

Bupe and Mapalo, who were joined at the abdomen and did not share any vital organs, were later separated at UTH – a first for the hospital.

But the history Luka and Joseph made two decades ago remains in indelible ink.

Today, David Banda, the twins’ father, talks about his fear that the boys were not going to make it.

“It was a bad moment for me. I didn’t think these boys can live to be 21 years old,” says Mr Banda, as we sit in the living room of his small house in Chilenje in Lusaka.

It is the house the government bought for the family after the birth of the twins.

At the time the twins were born, the family was hard up. Two years earlier, Mr Banda had been laid off from his job and his wife was unemployed.

Mr Banda had worked for Zambia Railways Limited as an operator, but he was retrenched when the company was restructured.

But one day, after the birth of the twins, he was called to the offices of the auditing firm KPMG and offered a job as a receptionist.

“They just picked me from the street because of the same situation,” he says.

He has now been working for the firm for 21 years.

“Without KPMG partners, I would have had a lot of challenges to look after these children,” he says.

The twins’ mother, who had been a stay-home-mother, was later given a job as a maid at UTH. She still works there, and supplements the family income through a makeshift vegetable stall outside their house.

The boys who stunned the world and baffled scientists are now young men living separate lives – but it is perhaps the kind of life the world that celebrated their birth and successful separation could not have wished for them.

Luka dropped out of school in Grade Nine, while Joseph has mental challenges that have impeded his learning. The major operation not only scared his head, but his mind, too.

“Joe is not doing all that fine, but he is healthy,” the twins’ father tells me.

Joseph seems very reclusive and never ventures away from the family home.

Mr Banda is bothered by Joseph’s condition.

“I don’t know exactly what is troubling Joe in the head. I don’t understand why he can’t move one kilometre from the house. Sometimes, he behaves like he is not all that normal, but I do understand because the operation was very big for both boys,” he says.

“Sometimes when I’m home I will tell him, ‘Joe, let’s have a walk, but he will just be looking down’,” he says.

At one time, Mrs Banda had arranged private tuitions for Joseph at home, but she says her son was not very responsive.

“He would just stare at the teacher,” she says.

Joseph is, however, able to take care of himself.

Unlike his twin brother, Luka is not a retard, but his failure to progress in school could be more psychological.

In school, Luka was often picked on because of his scarred head and became a target of ridicule.

Someone would rush at him and grab the head sock off his head just to poke fun at him.

“It used to affect me a lot,” says Luka.

His mother says Luka dropped out of school because he could not stand being constantly ridiculed.

Mr Banda thinks Joseph, too, feels bad about the scars on his head.

A few years after the operation, the boys had to be taken back to Ga-Rankuwa Hospital to have artificial bones placed inside their heads to close up some spaces.

The boys have been wearing head socks or bandanas since they were 11 years old.

When they remove the head socks and baseball caps, they reveal deep scars and irregularly-shaped heads, evidence of the major operation that they underwent 20 years ago.

“I don’t move out of the house without a head sock,” says Luka.

But despite his failure at school, Luka is still determined to follow his dream of becoming a mechanic.

He developed keen interest in cars through his friend. He has also learned how to drive and carry out basic repairs such as vehicle servicing.

But when he applied to study mechanics at a local college, he could not be admitted because he only went up to Grade Nine.

“I really treasure driving and mechanics,” says Luka.

Mr Banda thinks Luka can make it as a mechanic if given an opportunity.

“I’m sure that he can become one of the best mechanics in this country,” he says.

Dr Carson, who is now serving as Housing and Urban Development Secretary in the Trump administration in US, has maintained contact with the twins.

According to Mrs Banda, Dr Carson occasionally calls to find out about the twins.

“I have his phone number, and he also has my phone number,” she says.

The twins’ mother says the last time Dr Carson called was three months ago.

Occasionally, Dr Carson also sends help for the twins.

Apart from watching TV together, the twins spend little time together, with Joseph seemingly living in his own world.

Despite the challenges his sons have faced, Mr Banda says all that matters for now is that they are alive.

The Bandas have five other children beside the twins. The twins were the last to be born.