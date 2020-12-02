Lufwanyama clinics to bid farewell to darkness

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lufwanyama

IMAGINE how strenuous it can be for midwives to deliver expectant mothers under candlelight.

Well, this is a reality in some clinics in Lufwanyama which are not connected to the national electricity grid.

The midwives are forced to use lanterns and candles to deliver pregnant mothers because of the lack of electricity in some health facilities.

But such problems will soon be a thing of the past, thanks to the Rural

Electrification Authority (REA), which is currently installing power transmission lines in the area.

In June, 2018, REA started implementing a project called Luswishi Grid

Extension in Lufwanyama to connect the remotest part of the district to the national power grid.

The scope of works under the K35.4 million project include the installation of a total of 69.2 kilometres of transmission line at 33 kilovolt and a further 4.6 kilometre medium voltage line within the project area.

