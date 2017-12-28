Lucky Mulusa fired

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has terminated the appointment of Lucky Mulusa as Minister of Development Planning and revoked his nomination as a Member of Parliament (MP).

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.

"The decision is pursuant to the powers vested in the President under Article 92 (2) (e) of the Constitution of Zambia read with Section 26 of the Interpretations of the General Provisions Act Chapter 2 of the Laws of Zambia," Mr Chanda said.