Lubinda’s attacker jailed 2 years

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A DRIVER of Kalingalinga Township has been sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour for slapping and punching Minister of Justice Given Lubinda in July last year.

And a magistrate has warned that he will not condone politically-motivated violence.

Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale said Martin Mambwe deserved to be jailed because his actions were barbaric and unAfrican.

Delivering judgment yesterday, Magistrate Mwale said he will not relent in meting out punishment to deter people from engaging in politically-charged violence, which has become rife in the country.