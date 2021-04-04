Lubinda recounts 20 year s as MP

KAPALA CHISUNKA Lusaka

HE describes his 20 years as Kabwata Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) as extremely exciting, fulfilling and challenging. Having gone to Parliament at the age of 38, Given Lubinda prides himself as one of the MPs who contributed diligently to debates in the House, performed his legislative functions as well as effectively represented the people of Kabwata Constituency. “In Parliament, I leave a legacy

of active participation in debate. I did not go to Parliament just to flow with the stream. I went to Parliament to make sure that I was among those who will steer things in Parliament,” Mr Lubinda says.

Mr Lubinda, who recently announced that he would not re-contest his seat, says although he went to Parliament young, he took with him some experience having worked in the private sector particularly with vulnerable people. He also worked with civil society organisations including the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) where he was involved in the establishment of Women’s lobby. He was involved in the setting up of the legal Aid clinic for women. Mr Lubinda, who first entered Parliament as an opposition MP in 2001, has also worked with international organizations such as International Labour

Organisation (ILO) and the Diplomatic Corp for cooperating partners through NORAD. “I went into Parliament very enthusiastic, carrying with me wide experience. I settled down very quickly in Parliament because of the experience that I had. However, the intricacies of Parliament were also an intrigue especially the operations of Parliament,” he says. However, for Mr Lubinda, it was the first 10 years in Parliament as an opposition that were most exciting. He says he went to Parliament on a daily

basis with a programme of what he wanted to do. He says he went into Parliament not to be a passenger, but be an active participant and to represent the interests of the people of Kabwata Constituency. “In the history of the Zambian Parliament, I am on record CLICK TO READ MORE