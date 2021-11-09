Lubinda out of tune – Mweetwa

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Patriotic Front (PF) vice-president Given Lubinda is clearly out of tune for criticising the proposed 2022 national budget, which has been well received. Mr Mweetwa says Mr Lubinda’s attacks on the first-ever UPND national budget show frustrations on the part of PF following their loss of the August 12 general election. At a press briefing on Wednesday last week, Mr Lubinda labelled the UPND national budget as a hoax and retrogressive. The former minister of Justice also accused the new dawn administration of breaching fundamental campaign promises upon which they were voted into office. He said the budget is pro-capital and against the poor, as well as an illusion and deception to Zambia as it hides the real intention of its authors. But Mr Mweetwa, in an interview, said PF has become an accuser of the innocent UPND government.

"Mr Lubinda is out of tune with his members because his Members of Parliament are extremely happy with this budget, which has lifted CDF [Constituency Development Fund] from K1.6 million to K25.7 million," the Choma Central MP said. Mr Mweetwa said Zambians should