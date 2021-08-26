Lubinda given PF vice-presidency

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

IN A bid to rebrand and remain relevant in the political circle, the Patriotic Front (PF) has made changes at executive level by appointing Given Lubinda as its vice-president.

Mr Lubinda, who is former Minister of Justice, takes over from Mrs Inonge Wina who served in the same capacity until the party nullified appointments in readiness for the August 12 general election.

According to a statement yesterday by PF secretary general Davies Mwila, Mr Lubinda was appointed by party president Edgar Lungu who is immediate-past head of State.

Mr Mwila said the appointment of Mr Lubinda is based on the charisma and massive political and governance experience he possess.

“The party is re-organising itself in an effort to rebrand and rebuild, hence the appointment of Mr Lubinda as the vice-president could not have come at CLICK TO READ MORE