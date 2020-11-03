Lubinda assailant released from jail

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

AFTER spending 83 days behind bars, Martin Mambwe, the Lusaka driver who assaulted Minister of Justice Given Lubinda, has been pardoned.

Mr Mambwe, 38, a Patriotic Front (PF) member of Kalingalinga Township, assaulted Mr Lubinda on July 12, 2019 and was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour in August this year.

Mr Lubinda pleaded with President Edgar Lungu to have Mr Mambwe released and his wish was granted.

Mr Mambwe was among over 900 inmates pardoned by the head of CLICK TO READ MORE