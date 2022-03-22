Lubinda arrested over alleged corruption involving $539,000

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) acting president Given Lubinda has been arrested for alleged corruption involving US$539,000 (about K9.5 million).

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday charged Mr Lubinda, 58, with five counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mr Lubinda arrived at ACC headquarters around 14:00 hours and was only released after 17:30 hours when he met bond conditions.

Later in a statement, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said in the first count, on April 2, 2019, Mr Lubinda allegedly possessed a house worth US$260,000 in Kingsland City on Twin Palms Road in Ibex Hill.

In count two, Mr Lubinda is accused of having US$100,000 in his account number 055-1026566 at Absa Bank Zambia on February 20, 2019.

"Details in count three are that Mr Lubinda, on December 23, 2019, did possess US$80,000 in account number 055-1026566 domiciled at