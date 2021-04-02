Lubengele good to go

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

FOLLOWING the lifting of the ban on the staging of tournaments on the Copperbelt, Lubengele Amateur Boxing Club has been chosen to stage this weekend’s Copperbelt Amateur Boxing Association (COBA) organised tournament.

Earlier this month, Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) banned COBA from staging tournaments after they violated article 49 of the ZBF constitution. According to the article, any association wishing to stage an inter-provincial tournament should inform the federation three months in advance.

The suspension came barely days after COBA staged a tournament at Kalewa Barracks.

Kalewa were hosting a second COBA-organised tournament this year while the other