Lubambo talks lessons learnt

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WHILE Tunisia were picking three points in their 2 – 0 win over Zambia in Tuesday’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Chipolopolo players were talking about lessons learnt which midfielder Lubambo Musonda said will be useful in future.

Musonda said in an interview that players have picked up lessons from the loss adding that not all is lost after the defeat to Tunisia who are now in pole position to win Group B with four matches remaining.

Tunisia have six points, three better than Zambia and Equatorial Guinea while Mauritania are winless in two matches.

“It is a bad feeling. We will not look down, we will keep on working. It was not a result that we wanted but we gave away an early lead,” the Denmark-based midfielder said.

Zambia were trailing as early as the 10th minute when they conceded a penalty against the run of play with defender Benedict Chepeshi handling the ball and Tunisia skipper Wahbi Khazri stepped up to convert.

“We tried to come back many times. We created chances but we could not utilise (them) and in the last minute we CLICK TO READ MORE