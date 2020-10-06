Lubambala irrigation on cards

PEGGY GUTINYU, Mpika

TUCKED in the heart of the northern region transit hub, Lubambala Correctional Farming Centre in Mpika District is set to revolutionise food production in the region by taking a shift from seasonal farming to year-round agri-business.

Bolstered by the Irrigation Development Support Project (IDSP) being implemented in the area, the Lubambala farms are set to commence irrigation farming next month.

The correctional facility will be used to instill year-round farming skills into inmates at an opportune time when rain-fed agriculture has shown great vulnerability to climate shocks, especially drought spells.

Despite its failure to guarantee food security in the region owing to negative effects of climate change, rain-fed agriculture remains a common mode of food production.

For example, in sub-Saharan Africa, rain-fed agriculture accounts for more than 95 percent of farmed land. Generally, in most developing economies, there is a strong correlation between food insecurity and over-dependence on rain-fed agriculture.

And because of increased weather variability, climate change is expected to make rain-fed farming more vulnerable to unforeseen climate shocks.

Therefore, the massive irrigation project at the Lubambala farms could not have come at CLICK TO READ MORE