ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

LUAPULA Province has the most fertile women in the country with an average of six children per woman, the 2018 Zambia Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS) has revealed.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the national fertility rate has, however, reduced from 5.6 percent in 1992 to 4.7 percent in 2018.