Luapula to get skills support

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

LUAPULA Chamber of Commerce (LCC), Mansa Municipal Council and the University of Africa (UoA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to unlock the skills gap in Luapula Province by supporting inclusive economic development.

Officiating at the function, Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa said while the region has massive potential in agriculture, tourism and manufacturing, lack of market-driven accessible skills has stunted development.

“Skills development is critical in supporting and accelerating Luapula’s diversified and inclusive economic development.

“Constant upgrading of skills will be a critical scaffold the province needs to realise its full economic potential,” he said in a speech read for him by Mansa Mayor Emmanuel Chungu.

Mr Chilangwa said Luapula is among the poorest provinces in Zambia, though fishing and farming are…