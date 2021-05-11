Luapula minister hails supportive PICZ

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

PROFESSIONAL Insurance Corporation of Zambia (PICZ) is committed to supporting the energy sector by providing relevant insurance cover to mitigate potential risks.

And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa commended PICZ for being an all-weather friend of the region.

Mr Chilangwa said PICZ has partnered with the provincial administration in the last four years.

Managing director Moses Siame said at the just-ended Luapula Energy and Water Conference in Samfya over the weekend that PICZ stands ready to be the insurer of choice for all investors that will set base in Luapula Province including those wishing to invest in the CLICK TO READ MORE