Luanshya, Ngabwe to get sugar plants

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

MOBE Sugar Company is in talks with the Luanshya Municipal Council over prospects of opening up a sugar refinery worth over €150 million.

The sugar manufacturing project will create over 2,100 jobs in Luanshya and Ngabwe, Central Province.

Company board chairman Tarcisio Chanda said they are in the process of sourcing €500 million to finance the sugar manufacturing project, which also includes a 17,000 hectares sugar estate to be established on the banks of the Kafue River in Ngabwe