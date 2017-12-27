Luanshya needs investors

Dear editors,

I AM appealing to relevant authorities to seriously consider wooing foreign investors to Luanshya in order to create jobs for our people.

Luanshya is also a calm town with hardworking men and women.

Hence, the investments of any investor will be guaranteed.

The town has about six stable commercial banks, well managed health and education facilities, a disciplined police service, a good road network and enough land for any investor to set up a factory or manufacturing infrastructure.

Foreign investors should think beyond Lusaka and Kitwe because Luanshya, the cleanest town in Zambia, is waiting for your investments.

TIMOTHY KAMBILIMA

Luanshya