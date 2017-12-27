Letter to the Editor

Luanshya needs investors

December 27, 2017
Dear editors,
I AM appealing to relevant authorities to seriously consider wooing foreign investors to Luanshya in order to create jobs for our people.

Luanshya is also a calm town with hardworking men and women.
Hence, the investments of any investor will be guaranteed.
The town has about six stable commercial banks, well managed health and education facilities, a disciplined police service, a good road network and enough land for any investor to set up a factory or manufacturing infrastructure.
Foreign investors should think beyond Lusaka and Kitwe because Luanshya, the cleanest town in Zambia, is waiting for your investments.
TIMOTHY KAMBILIMA
Luanshya

