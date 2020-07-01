Luanshya Council turns to shoe manufacturing

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

LUANSHYA Municipal Council has invested K100,000 in the production of leather products as part of its strategy of broadening its income base.

The local authority produces men’s shoes, school shoes, leather belts, gloves, paramilitary combats and safety boots under Baluba Investment Holdings.

Commercial manager Lilian Besa said at the moment the firm produces over 1,000 pairs of shoes per month and has employed four people.

“Our leather shoe production is done under Baluba Investments Holdings Limited, a company registered under Patents and Companies Registration Act. This company is for Luanshya Municipal Council, which has 90 percent shareholding and houses all [the] municipality’s businesses which include production of leather shoes, protective clothing and CLICK TO READ MORE