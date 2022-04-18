Luangwa’s Sinyawagora gets health facility

VIOLET MENGO, Luangwa

MIRRIAM Phiri will never forget the longest journey she has ever made from her village to Katondwe Mission Hospital in Luangwa district. With a daughter stricken by severe malaria and pneumonia, Ms Phiri's inevitable 24km walk from Abraham village to the mission hospital seemed like an endless trip. "When my daughter was seriously ill and referred to Katondwe Mission Hospital, my husband and I walked nearly the whole day to reach the hospital because of the distance. My legs started aching, but we were focused at restoring the health of our little girl," Ms Phiri recalls. Musing over the opening of a new clinic in Sinyawagora village in Senior Chief Mburuma's area in Luangwa district by Government recently, Ms Phiri is happy that things are about to change for the better. The health facility was built at a cost of about K4.5 million by ChildFund and was handed over to the Ministry of Health recently. The new Sinyawagora Clinic, which is equipped with admission wards, comes at a time when Government wants to employ 11,276 health workers, giving the locals hope of improved health care services. "For serious ailments, we go to Katondwe Mission Hospital, which is very far from here, especially for our children. With this development, people in Abraham and surrounding villages with complicated diseases will be easily attended to at the new clinic," Ms Phiri said. Sinyawagora Clinic is 15km away from Abraham village, where Ms Phiri lives. She reckons that the new health facility, which has