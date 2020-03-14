Luangwa’s Kavalamanja revisited

ALEX NJOVU, Luangwa

MARCH 6 is always a special day for the people of Luangwa, especially those that come from Kavalamanja and Kakaro villages.

The two villages were bombed several times by Ian Smith, the former Prime Minister of Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, in 1978 during the liberation struggle killing several people that included civilians and soldiers.

The Zimbabwean freedom fighters had their military camps around Kavalamanja area taking advantage of its close proximity to the Zimbabwean border which is separated from Zambia by the Zambezi River.

Kavalamanja and Kakaro air raids were part of the campaign to frustrate the efforts by the freedom fighters and the Zambian government’s support to the liberation cause.

The commemorations were started by Yezi Arts Promotions chief executive Abdon Yezi in 2008 and since then the activities have continued to be held in honour of the gallant men and women who died during the atrocities.

This year’s Kavalamanja and Kakaro atrocities commemorations were unique and attracted a lot of people from both Zambia and Zimbabwe.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/