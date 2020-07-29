Luangwa schools gets First Lady help

PUPILS in examination classes in eight schools in Luangwa district have received mealie-meal, soap and face masks from Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

Esther Lungu Foundation Trust coordinator Mildred Chuumbwe presented the hampers at Feira Day Secondary School on behalf of First Lady Esther Lungu, who is the chairperson.

The learners received 200 bags of mealie-meal, 240 bottles of cooking oil, 960 tablets of soap and 179 masks.

Ms Chuumbwe said the First Lady is passionate about the well-being of people, especially school children.

She said the Esther Lungu Foundation is committed to responding to the needs of learners through the provision of requisites and nutritional supplements.

Ms Chuumbwe also recommended the school management at Feira Day Secondary School for improvising boarding facilities to enable learners to attend classes. CLICK TO READ MORE