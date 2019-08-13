Luangwa hippos await fate

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

THE fate of 2,000 hippos in the Luangwa River on the South Luangwa National Park still awaits a community sensitisation exercise before the culling of the animals can start.

Mabwe Adventures Limited is the company holding a five-year concession to cull the hippos.

The firm, with South African trophy hunters connections, is itching to commence the exercise after the concession was awarded in 2015.

To date, no single hippo has been culled under the concession because the precondition to the exercise, which is community sensitisation in Mambwe district, has not been undertaken.

Mabwe Adventures Limited is waiting for the sensitisation exercise by Government through the Ministry of Tourism and Arts for the surrounding communities before the mass slaughter can start for a period of five years.

About 2, 000 hippos in the Luangwa River are targeted to be culled. The exercise is aimed at reducing the hippo population, which has outstripped the carrying capacity of the river.

Luangwa River has the carrying capacity of 9, 450 hippos but the animal population has swelled to 13, 000 on a 270 kilometre river stretch, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Arts.

Hippos are said to be causing massive annihilation of the environment along the Luangwa River banks and surrounding communities.

In an effort to control the overpopulation of the hippos, Government in 2015 gave a concession to Mabwe Adventures Limited through the Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA) then, now transformed back to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) under the Ministry of Tourism and Arts.

Since then, the company has not undertaken the culling due to the dynamics involved in the whole exercise, with community sensitisation being the first step before anything else can be done.

Furthermore, the concession had brought about suspicions among many stakeholders and this led to Government having to re-look at it in the last quarter of last year.

During the review of the concession in 2018, chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya announced that the state was upholding its decision made in 2015 to award Mabwe Adventures Limited the concession to go ahead and kill the hippos.

In continuance, the Ministry of Tourism maintained that Government had not amended its stance pronounced in the last quarter of 2018 when it upheld the validity of the hunting concession awarded to the company.

The ministry dispelled speculations that Government might have changed its mind on the concession it gave to the hunting safari company for hippo culling on grounds that the number of hippos to be hunted was too large.

“Unless there is a change, Government will come again and announce a new position. The number of hippos to be culled still remains. For specific dates to hunt is up to the concession holder,” a statement from the ministry says.

Nonetheless, going by the magnitude of this exercise, sensitising the concerned communities along the Luangwa River remains a major precondition to the culling.

Although Government through the Ministry of Tourism and Arts has insisted that the dates to start culling the 2, 000 hippos will be determined by Mabwe Adventures Limited, the hunting company awaits the ministry to move in and undertake the sensitisation campaign among the locals.

“We are waiting for the Government to educate community members about the whole thing [hippo culling exercise] before we can be told to start culling,” says Nelson Ng’andu, the director for administration and logistics at Mabwe Adventures.

According to Government, the concession was given on the understanding that the carrying capacity for hippo population on the Luangwa River was overstretched and that considerable amount of damage to the environment in the Luangwa River Valley had been caused.

However, a paper published in the International Journal of Biodiversity and Conservation in 2013 by Dr Chansa Chomba, who was head of the department of research, planning, information and veterinary services for ZAWA at the time, concluded that culls are ineffective in controlling hippo populations.

The research further found that culling rather stimulated the hippo population growth.

“The act of culling removes excess males and frees resources for the remaining female individuals, leading to increased births…rather than suppressing population growth rate,” the scientific and peer-reviewed research states.

There was also a mention of the cull aiming at averting an ‘anthrax threat’ but the research paper dismissed the assertion.

The research paper indicates that “there is little evidence that culling will have any effect on a seasonal resurgence of anthrax”.

The pending culling of 2,000 hippos has already caught international media attention.

According to a recent CNN report, Umlilo Safaris, a South African hunting drum roll company, is currently advertising the hunt to clients on behalf of Mabwe Adventures Limited.

Umlilo Safaris has begun offering customers a five-day “hippo management hunt” in the Luangwa Valley for £10,500 each, about US$14, 000 or K182, 000 at the current obtaining rate.

The company boasts how clients can shoot five hippos per trip and keep the animals’ tusks. Each hunter will be charged up to US$14 000 for five hippos, according to their Facebook site.

This means that the firm is targeting at raking in US$5.6million for the 2, 000 hippos over a period of five years.

Nevertheless, it is said that Mabwe Adventures Limited only paid K81, 000 to Government for the whole five-year concession.

According to Born Free, the latest data confirms that in the decade to 2016, more than 6,000 hippo teeth, 2,048 hippo tusks and a further 1,183 hippo ‘trophies’ were exported to European Union member states alongside thousands of other ‘parts and products’.

According to the Safari Hunting Concession agreement, stakeholders are not legally allowed to invite external parties into their territories for commercial hunting.

Mabwe Adventures Limited founder and owner Leon Joubert states, however, that the hunting of the hippo would effectively be taking place in the river, which is not within the boundaries of the national park or hunting concessions.

He states that “if they want to hunt in the national park, they can hunt in the river.”

The precedent set by this mass-slaughter in a supposedly protected national park will blur the boundaries of conservation efforts in the national parks of not only Zambia, but the rest of Africa.

“The negative consequences for thousands of hippo and Zambia’s reputation as a wildlife tourism destination cannot be underestimated,” warns Born Free, an international charity organisation which protects wildlife.

The organisation animal protection programmes includes safeguarding endangered ones, which it says have to be treated with compassion.

Hippos are currently listed as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature-Red List.

The Luangwa Valley is world renowned for its fabulous hunting, especially for Baboon, buffalo, bushbuck (Chobe), bushpig, crocodile, duiker (Common), elephant and the grysbok (Sharpes).

Other species include hartebeest (Lichtenstein), hippo, hyena, impala, kudu, leopard, lion, puku, warthog, waterbuck (Common), wildebeest (Cooksons), zebra, and a variety of plainsgame including Roan antelope.