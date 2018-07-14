Luangwa Expo: Looking forward to success story

Dear editor,

WITH a few hours remaining towards the long awaited Luangwa Expo, citizens are eager to see new investors and developments.Luangwa district is the town sharing borders with Zimbabwe and Mozambique and located South-East of Lusaka with a small population of about 28,000.

Nevertheless, its business strength is supported by the population of neighbouring countries.

It is therefore hoped that with the hosting of the expo, investors such as Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Spar, Pep, Zambeef, banks and indeed other industries will consider investing in the area.

This will certainly create jobs for youths in the area.

Luangwa Town Council and all stakeholders should be commended for their concerted efforts in organising this event which will be held on July 20. I look forward to a success story.

RABSON DAKA