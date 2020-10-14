LTA boss speaks tourism boom

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

LIVINGSTONE Tourism Association (LTA) chairperson Rodney Sikumba says hospitality facilities in the tourist capital might experience a 100 percent bed occupancy rate in December due to tourist arrivals for the festive season.

Mr Sikumba said as of this month, the bed occupancy rate will be between 40 and 50 percent.

“November looks a bit dry but in December we might be getting a 100 percent bed occupancy. Most of the holidaymakers, those who had booked much earlier in the year, will be coming in,” Mr Sikumba said in an interview recently.

"There will be an escalation in numbers in December because we were asking them to