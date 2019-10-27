L/stone prophet asked to step down pulpit

MIKE MUGALA, DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

A PROPHET of Livingstone, who recently made public revelations that God had directed him to marry a second wife whom he would call a prophetic wife, has been asked to step aside and undergo counselling before he can resume his work.

Philemon Phiri, the overseer of Angelic Ministries, was eager to marry Sharon Phiri, 20, a Grade 12 pupil and a girl half his age, saying it was a revelation from God.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili says prophet Phiri was asked to step aside for fear of misleading his flock