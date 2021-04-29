LSMFEZ, Serenje pen power deal

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

A JOINT venture between Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone (LSMFEZ) and a South Africa-based company, Serenje Limited, has been created to develop a 25 megawatts (MW) solar power station to ensure availability of electricity as demand continues to increase.

Lusanje Power Limited will inject an initial US$25 million in the delivery of efficient energy production and storage solutions by utilising various technologies and strategies.

LSMFEZ managing director Kennedy Mwila said the special purpose vehicle will design, construct, implement and manage the project that will be located at LSMFEZ.

This will go a long way in contributing to LSMFEZ investments portfolio for a minimum period of CLICK TO READ MORE