LS-MFEZ unveils plan

KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

THE Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone (LS-MFEZ) yesterday launched its five-year strategic plan, which will see the zone attract about US$1 billion worth of investment.

LS-MFEZ acting managing director Kennedy Mwila said the investment to be recorded over a period of five years will go a long way in unlocking Zambia’s position in terms of manufacturing.

Mr Mwila said the development will result in the creation of 3,000 additional jobs in the zone, which is Government-owned through the Industrial Development Corporation, and seeks to achieve economic diversification and development.