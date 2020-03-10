LS-MFEZ gets $1bn investment pledges

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone (LS-MFEZ) has received investments pledges worth US$1.3 billion, resulting in the actualisation of US$287 million since inception in 2013.

In 2003, Government embarked on a fiscal initiative to create zones across the country in a bid to stimulate industrial and economic activities in the manufacturing sector through value addition for local and export markets.

Company business development manager Francis Kunda said investors, both local and CLICK TO READ MORE