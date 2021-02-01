LS-MFEZ eyes $150 million investment

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

LUSAKA South Multi Facility Economic Zone (LS-MFEZ) Limited is targeting to attract investments of over US$150 million this year.

Public relations and marketing manager Alice Schultz said in an interview on Friday that the zone, which last year actualised a total investment of US$240 million, is optimistic that the 11 companies that are currently undertaking various projects will actualise their pledges.

Eleven companies are at various levels of construction with a pledged investment of US$150 million and will create an additional 1,000 jobs by the end of 2021.

"Once these companies commence operations, it will bring the total number of companies operating in the zone to 21, and